The Style Trends of 2022

2022 is looking up . . . because mullets might be making a comeback again.
Pinterest is predicting style trends for 2022 based on internal search data, and mullets are on the list, along with “nightdresses” . . . bedazzled accessories . . . tooth gems . . . pearls . . . high puff hairstyles . . . checkboard patterns . . .
Vibrant, colorful outfits . . . luxury makeovers to non-traditional spaces, like basements, garages, and laundry rooms . . . “Hellenistic” jewelry and décor inspired by Ancient Greece . . . and “goth business casual.”