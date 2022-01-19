      Weather Alert

The Style Trends of 2022

Jan 19, 2022 @ 2:05pm

2022 is looking up . . . because mullets might be making a comeback again.

 

 

Pinterest is predicting style trends for 2022 based on internal search data, and mullets are on the list, along with “nightdresses” . . . bedazzled accessories . . . tooth gems . . . pearls . . . high puff hairstyles . . . checkboard patterns . . .

 

 

Vibrant, colorful outfits . . . luxury makeovers to non-traditional spaces, like basements, garages, and laundry rooms . . . “Hellenistic” jewelry and décor inspired by Ancient Greece . . . and “goth business casual.”

 

