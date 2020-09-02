The Struts announce new album, ‘Strange Days’; listen to Robbie Williams-featuring title track
Interscope RecordsThe Struts have announced the details of their next album.
The third studio effort from the U.K. rockers is called Strange Days, and will arrive on October 16. It includes the previously released single “Another Hit of Showmanship,” featuring Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, as well as collaborations with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.
Along with the album announcement, The Struts have also premiered the Strange Days title track, a ballad featuring English pop star Robbie Williams. As frontman Luke Spiller explains, Williams called him “out of the blue” after watching The Struts’ weekly quarantine stream.
“We ended up FaceTiming for about two hours the first time we’d ever spoken, talking about life and music and UFOs and everything else you can think of,” Spiller recalls. “I asked if he’d like to work together at some point, and while we were making the album, he graciously let us come over and record him singing on his front porch.”
Here’s the Strange Days track list:
“Strange Days” feat. Robbie Williams
“All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)”
“Do You Love Me”
“I Hate How Much I Want You” feat. Phil Collen & Joe Elliott
“Wild Child” feat. Tom Morello
“Cool”
“Burn It Down”
“Another Hit of Showmanship” feat. Albert Hammond Jr.
“Can’t Stop”
“Am I Talking to the Champagne (Or Talking to You)”
By Josh Johnson
