The Strokes can't remember Halloween — or Election Day — in promo for 'SNL' appearance
Will Heath/NBCThe Strokes are having trouble remembering some big upcoming happenings in a promo for the band’s Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend.
In the clip, host John Mulaney and cast member Ego Nwodim remind viewers about daylight saving time ending on Sunday morning.
“Don’t forget to turn back your clocks,” frontman Julian Casablancas chimes in.
“Is there anything else coming up that we want to remind them about?” Mulaney asks, forgetting that big thing called Election Day coming this Tuesday, as well as a fairly obvious spooky holiday.
“Thanksgiving?” Casablancas replies. “Yeah!” Mulaney replies.
Also in the promo, Mulaney, who hosted SNL in February on what would be the show’s second-to-last episode aired before the COVID-19 pandemic, apologizes for “cursing” everything.
The Strokes’ SNL episode airs this Saturday, Halloween, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
By Josh Johnson
