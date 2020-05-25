      Weather Alert

“The Strawberry Challenge” May BUG You – A Lot

May 25, 2020 @ 10:07am

TikTok Has People Soaking Strawberries in Saltwater in Search of Tiny Bugs

…As if 2020 could get any worse.  According to a professor, a particular species of fly is able to make a fine incision into strawberries, which can not be seen with the naked eye.

The strawberries are then transported to your grocery and then your home.  When you soak them, in warm saltwater, tiny bugs crawl out of the strawberries.

People decided to test this theory on TikTok and we now have the #strawberrychallenge #strawberrybugs.  Yes, it is true.

