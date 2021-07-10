The States with the Rudest Drivers

There’s a lot of insanity to contend with when you’re driving, and most of that is brought on by OTHER HUMANS . . . bad drivers, distracted drivers, aggressive drivers, angry drivers, and RUDE drivers.
Bankrate.com ranked all 50 states by how RUDE their drivers are. They did it by analyzing the results of multiple previous studies, which compiled data on both bad driving AND on rude behavior in general.
In the end, they say the state with the rudest drivers is . . . California.
(Which isn’t shocking . . . but where are those chill, West Coast vibes?)
Nevada’s drivers are the second-rudest, followed by those behind the wheel in Florida . . . Oregon . . . New Mexico . . . Tennessee . . . Washington . . . Arizona . . . Alaska . . . and Maryland.
The state with the LEAST rude drivers is Vermont. The folks at the wheel in Nebraska are the second coolest, followed by Maine . . . Minnesota . . . Delaware . . . North Carolina . . . New Hampshire . . . Utah . . . Montana . . . and Kansas.
And since you’re probably wondering, New York ranked 29th.