The States with the Most Fast Food Joints, and the Ones with the Fewest!

Aug 3, 2021 @ 2:05pm

You’ve probably driven through an area that’s so dense with fast food joints that there are multiple locations of the same place within a few miles.

 

 

A new study looked at the regions of the country that have the most fast food establishments per capita, and generally speaking, the South and Middle America have the most . . . while New England and the West have the least.

 

 

The state with the MOST is Alabama.  They have 6.3 fast food places per 10,000 residents.  Nebraska has the second-most . . . followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

 

 

The state with the fewest is Vermont, with just 1.9 per 10,000 people.  New Jersey has the second-fewest . . . followed by New York, Mississippi, and Connecticut.

 

 

Subway is the most common . . . followed by McDonald’s and then Burger King.

 

 

And according to Gallup, 80% of Americans eat fast food at least once a month.

 

 

