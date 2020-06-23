      Weather Alert

The state’s 2 million-plus elementary and high school students can return to the classroom this fall.

Jun 23, 2020 @ 3:54pm

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday June 23rd, that elementary and high school students can return to the classroom this fall, according to the Chicago Sun times. All schools will have to follow the Illinois Department of Public Heath requirements to reopen, face coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained. No more than 50 person gatherings and symptom screenings with temperature checks for all who enter the school along with increased cleaning and disinfection will be required.

You can read the full school reopening guidelines HERE

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics