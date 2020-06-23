The state’s 2 million-plus elementary and high school students can return to the classroom this fall.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday June 23rd, that elementary and high school students can return to the classroom this fall, according to the Chicago Sun times. All schools will have to follow the Illinois Department of Public Heath requirements to reopen, face coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained. No more than 50 person gatherings and symptom screenings with temperature checks for all who enter the school along with increased cleaning and disinfection will be required.
You can read the full school reopening guidelines HERE