The State of Sound: WCCQ Brings You a Live Broadcast from The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum

THE STATE OF SOUND: A WORLD OF MUSIC FROM ILLINOIS – WCCQ Broadcasts Live – This Friday
FROM BRETT ELDREDGE TO GRETCHEN WILSON, MUDDY WATERS TO REO SPEEDWAGON, CHEAP TRICK TO EARTH WIND AND FIRE AND CHANCE THE RAPPER, THE LAND OF LINCOLN HAS PRODUCED SOME OF THE MOST HIGHLY CELEBRATED MUSIC IN ROCK HISTORY.
MUSICIANS, LEGENDARY RADIO STATIONS, AND MUSICAL GEAR HAVE SHAPED THE SONIC HISTORY OF ILLINOIS AND THE WORLD. And your Chicago home for Today’s Country and the Legends, WCCQ, is proud to bring you there, live, this Friday, on 98.3 FM. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Todd Boss, Maura Myles and Antone Koris will deliver your favorite music from the home of the best sounds in the Land of Lincoln.
Join Bossman, Mo and Antone as they take you on a virtual tour of not only this amazing exhibit, but the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, as well – complete with Lincoln’s “ghost.” Or, why not come down and join them for the broadcast? The Hilton Doubletree is right there, in the neighborhood! This is where you can tour Lincoln’s Illlinois home, state capital buildings, and so much more! Springfield has so much to offer, to make this a summer road trip you’ll never forget.
The State of Sound is a one-of-a-kind exhibit, which showcases the achievements and contributions of Illinois’ finest in music. And the presentation, itself, is written by award-winning author, documentary-producer and former Chicago Sun-Times Columnist and Critic, Dave Hoekstra.
This truly moving, totally local tribute is produced by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and hosted in the 3,000-square-foot Illinois Gallery.
BUY TICKETS ONLINE