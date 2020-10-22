The Smashing Pumpkins reveal 'Melon Collie' 25th anniversary plans, including tour & “sequel” album
Virgin RecordsThe Smashing Pumpkins have announced a whole lot of plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band’s diamond-certified 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
First, Billy Corgan and company have revealed that they were going to announce a 25th anniversary world arena tour this Friday on the official Mellon Collie anniversary date, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. The Pumpkins have since rescheduled the tour for 2021; exact details about the itinerary are forthcoming.
Second, a new album characterized as a “sequel” to Mellon Collie and the Pumpkins’ 2000, two-part opus Machina, is in the works, and is set to be released in late 2021. That record is in addition to the upcoming double-album CYR, which is due out November 27.
And that’s not all! Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will take part in a live Q&A about the anniversary, taking place this Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the Pumpkins have teamed up with the streetwear brand HUF Worldwide to launch a new, Mellon Collie-inspired apparel line.
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was first released October 23, 1995. The 28-track double album spawned the singles “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Zero,” and “Thirty-Three.”
By Josh Johnson
