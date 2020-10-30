The Smashing Pumpkins premiere two more new 'CYR' songs: “Ramona” & “Wyttch”
Credit: Jonathan Weiner The Smashing Pumpkins have shared two more songs off the band’s upcoming double album, CYR.
The latest cuts are titled “Ramona” and “Wyttch.” “Ramona” follows in the synth-driven footsteps of previously released CYR songs, while “Wyttch” is a guitar-heavy, fittingly Halloween-themed tune.
You can download both “Ramona” and “Wyttch.” The 20 track CYR will arrive in full on November 27.
Last week, the Pumpkins celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1995 diamond-certified opus Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The alt-rock veterans plan to launch an anniversary tour in 2021, and are also working on a “sequel” album to Mellon Collie and 2000’s Machina.
By Josh Johnson
