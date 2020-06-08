The Smashing Pumpkins cancel Rock Invasion 2 tour
Live NationThe Smashing Pumpkins‘ Rock Invasion 2 tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trek, envisioned as the sequel to the Pumpkins’ 1993-1994 Rock Invasion tour, was originally scheduled to kick off in April before being postponed to the fall. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 tour will no longer be taking place,” the band says. “It is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff.”
Meanwhile, the Pumpkins’ shows opening for Guns N’ Roses this summer have been postponed.
By Josh Johnson
