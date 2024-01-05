The ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ Might Actually Work…
January 5, 2024 1:45PM CST
A trendy mocktail on social media promises to help you sleep, but does it work?
“The Sleepy Girl” mocktail is made with cherry juice, one tablespoon of magnesium powder, and sparkling water.
Some have said the mocktail works; while others claim they just had to go to the bathroom more often.
But there may be some truth to the tired claims: tart cherry juice and magnesium powder have been shown to support sleep. Cherry juice tends to be high in melatonin, a hormone our body uses to sleep, and magnesium can also help regulate neurotransmitters.
Be sure to talk to a healthcare provider to ensure the mocktail does not contraindicate any medications you’re already taking.
(Check out more, here: Study Finds)
