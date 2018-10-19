“The Simpsons” Predict Another Event Right

Once again, “The Simpsons” have predicted an event that has come to pass years later. This time it’s the legalization of marijuana in Canada.

It was in 2005 during an episode called “Midnight Rx,” when The Simpsons went to Canada for prescription medicine once meds became too expensive in the U.S.

That’s when “Canadian Ned” pulled a cigarette out of his pocket and asked “U.S. Ned,” “Would you like to puff a little reefer-ino? It’s legal here.”

How The Simpsons keep predicting world events is amazing, and if someone there knows the winning lottery numbers we’re watching and waiting.

Earlier this year, as childhood dreams shattered and playful giraffes had to find new homes with the closure of Toys ‘R’ Us, it turned out America’s favourite family also predicted the end of everyone’s favourite toy store.

They also went and predicted the outcome of the recent Winter Olympics. Back in February, the USA curling team beat favourites Sweden to win their first ever Winter Olympic gold medal in the event.

