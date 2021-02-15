The Secret to the Luke Bryan’s 14-Year Marriage: Talk It Out

Luke Bryan was asked what keeps his 14-year marriage going strong. He says: No big secret. It’s about communication, and more communication. Also, never go to bed mad . . . and don’t let something small turn into a big event.
If we’re going to accept marriage advice from a country star, might as well be LUKE BRYAN. He and his wife Caroline are 14 years strong, which is impressive for a showbiz marriage. But the guy seems truly sincere about keeping it together.
He says, quote, “It’s all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we’re passionate about. The communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed . . . I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad.
“You really have to abide by that stuff. Sitting and letting something small turn into a big event is NOT how you make it.”
It also helps a ton if you like the person. They’ve got that going for them. Quote, “[When] you can share a wonderful life together, it makes it all worth it.
“We have a great time too. Whether we’re Mom or Dad, or we’re able to go somewhere by ourselves . . . we’re really, really still so blessed that we’ve been able to navigate all this and my career, and have a great marriage through it all.”