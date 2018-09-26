The Secret to Personal Happiness Doesn’t Cost a Thing

A survey of 2,000 Americans found that people believe the key to personal bliss is a mixture of being true to yourself and spending time with family. As for having a well-rounded personal life, nearly half of those surveyed placed family time as the number one most important factor. And naturally, family time often includes food, with 34 percent of those surveyed placing importance on having dinner together. Here are the ways people keep their lives well rounded:

Top 30 factors for a well-rounded personal life:

1. Spending time with family: 48.50

2. Watching TV shows/movies: 48.45

3. Getting a quality nights sleep/enough sleep: 47.25

4. Taking time for yourself every day: 42.15

5. Listening to music and/or podcasts: 42.15

6. Spending time with friends: 40.25

7. Keeping your house/space clean and organized: 39.95

8. Having sex: 39.85

9. Spending time outside/in nature: 39.15

10. Spending time with a pet: 38.50

Here’s the complete list of 30 from the NY POST.