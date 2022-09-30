The Sanderson Sisters Cottage From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Hits Airbnb for One Night Only

Just in time for the release of the sequel, the famous cottage from the original Disney movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ was recreated for an Airbnb experience for one night only at just $31.

The official release says you’ll be able to “try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. There’ll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man’s toe and the spiders.”

The cottage will host two guests for an exclusive stay on October 20 and the listing will go live on Airbnb starting October 12 at 1 pm ET.