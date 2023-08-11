THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Kenny Chesney is a man of many talents—deep-cutting lyrics, jaw-dropping live performances, and a discography full of chart-topping singles that have earned him 6 Grammy nominations. He was recently named one of the highest-paid musicians on the planet, reeling in an average of $50 million each year. The Knoxville, Tennessee-native has used his fame for good, donating his fortune to charities that spans children’s cancer research and community agriculture projects to establishing his own nonprofit—Love for Love City Foundation—which “provides emergency assistance to low-income families.” Chesney remains an example of how someone can take millions and put those dollars back into serving people beyond his immediate fan base. (The Richest)