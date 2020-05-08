The Rolling Stones’ next ‘Extra Licks’ concert is 2016’s ‘Havana Moon’
Eagle Rock EntertainmentLast week, The Rolling Stones launched a weekly archival series called Extra Licks, featuring bonus features from six of their concert films. The next installment is ready to go this Sunday on their official YouTube channel.
At 3 p.m. ET, you can check out performances from Havana Moon, a free outdoor concert that the Stones played in Havana, Cuba in 2016 for hundreds of thousands of fans. This is the first time these bonus features have been available digitally, and they’ll stream exclusively on YouTube.
The Extra Licks series was launched following the release of The Rolling Stones’ new coronavirus-inspired single, “Living in a Ghost Town,” the band’s first new original tune since 2012.
