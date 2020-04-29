The Rolling Stones’ new song, “Living in a Ghost Town,” debuts on multiple ‘Billboard’ charts
Polydor RecordsThe Rolling Stones‘ new single, the reggae-flavored, coronavirus-themed “Living in a Ghost Town,” has debuted on multiple Billboard charts, 56 years after the band’s first-ever appearance on one of the publication’s tallies.
During the same week in 1964, the Stones’ rendition of Buddy Holly‘s “Not Fade Away,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #98.
Released on April 23, “Living in a Ghost Town” bowed at #30 on Billboard‘s latest Hot Rock Songs chart, which is based on streaming, sales and airplay, and at #3 on the Rock Digital Song Sales tally. This marks the seventh consecutive decade that The Rolling Stones have had a song on a Billboard chart.
The last original Stones song to impact the Hot Rock Songs chart was “Doom and Gloom,” which peaked at #30 in October 2012.
The new tune’s #3 slot on Rock Digital Song Sales list is the band’s highest-ever position on the chart, which has only been around for 10 years. It tops the 1967 Stones hit “She’s a Rainbow,” which reached #7 on the tally in 2018.
“Living in a Ghost Town” also debuted at #44 on Billboard‘s Rock Airplay survey.
Preliminary data suggests that the song will move higher on the aforementioned charts next week, and could possibly hit #1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales tally.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.