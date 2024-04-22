The Rock stars in Chris Janson’s new video, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get”

Source: YouTube

This seems like an odd pairing at first, but apparently Chris Janson and The Rock are good friends. They met in a parking lot, when Chris asked The Rock for an autograph for his kid.

They got to talking for ten, fifteen minutes before Chris’s wife Kelly came up to The Rock and said, “Chris is never going to tell you, but I know you love Country music . . . he sings country music.”

It’s pretty awesome that Chris played it cool and didn’t even mention his stardom. Dwayne said, “It’s a reflection of Chris and his humility . . . and who he is a human being.”

And the two of them hit it off so well, that he got The Rock to star in his latest video “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get”.

About their friendship, Chris said, “At the end of the day, we’re just good ol’ boys, man . . . People say ‘I can’t believe you got The Rock to join you.’ Well, quite frankly, if you don’t ask, you can’t receive.

“And what’s the worst that could happen in life? Somebody could tell you no and you just kick down another door and go on through it.”

