The Rise of the “Mega-Moons”

Pandemic Derailed 97% of Honeymoons, Giving Rise To ‘Mega-moons’ It looks like couples who had their wedding plans disrupted by the pandemic are trying to make up for lost time — especially when it comes to their honeymoons. According to a new survey from Expedia, 97% of couples had their honeymoon plans bumped during the past two years because of Covid-19. 53% now plan to spend more for their honeymoon than they had originally budgeted and 59% reported more interest in a major, bucket-list-type trip with some nicknaming it a “mega-moon.” Expedia’s survey also found that the most popular itineraries among honeymooners include all-inclusive resort stays and romantic activities like sunset cruises. If you got married during the pandemic, do you feel like you are owed a “mega-moon”?