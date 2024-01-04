The Rangers hail from the greater Chicagoland area and have been writing and playing their original music since right around 2019 and haven’t quit since. The band currently have three albums released; the first (The Bayou) being a swampy voodoo album inspired by artists like Charlie Daniels, Jerry Reed, and all the old timey delta blues artists from the 30s and 40s.

The second album, (Way Of The West) is a an epic, Wild West, southern rock tale inspired by the likes of Ennio Morricone’s scores, Marty Robbin’s cowboy ballads, and some good ol’ fashioned rock n’ roll.

Fast forward to the band’s newest album and future vision “Roll The Dice”; a twangy, honky Tonkin’, hell raisin’ country album about rolling the dice on life, and various day to day struggles, couched in Vegas casino themes. Influenced by artists like Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard as well as some newer artists including Jesse Daniel, Mike and the Moonpies, and The Shootouts, The Rangers continue their passion and vision for bringing country music back to it’s roots.

