The Pretty Reckless details upcoming 'Death by Rock and Roll' album
Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe Pretty Reckless has unveiled the details of the band’s upcoming new album, Death by Rock and Roll.
The fourth studio effort from Taylor Momsen and company will arrive on February 12, 2021. It includes the previously released title track, as well as a song called “Only Love Can Save Me Now,” which features Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, and a cut titled “And So It Went,” featuring Tom Morello.
“After years of putting our blood sweat and tears into the recording I’m SO EXCITED for you all to hear it,” Momsen says of the record.
You’ll get another preview of Death by Rock and Roll when the song “25” drops this Friday, November 13.
Death by Rock and Roll is the follow-up to 2016’s Who You Selling For. Here’s the track list:
“Death by Rock and Roll”
“Only Love Can Save Me Now” feat. Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil
“And So It Went” feat. Tom Morello
“25”
“My Bones”
“Get So High”
“Broomsticks”
“Witches Burn”
“Standing at the Wall”
“Turning Gold”
“Rock and Roll Heaven”
“Harley Darling”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.