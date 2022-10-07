98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Owner Of A Popular Restaurant In the Joliet Area Has Died

October 7, 2022 5:27AM CDT
The Owner Of A Popular Restaurant In the Joliet Area Has Died

The owner of Syl’s restaurant in Rockdale has died at the age of 52. Donald “Duke” Williams passed away unexpectedly. He is being remembered a man who was “passionate about serving food and drinks to everyone. He was always up for a cocktail and conversation until all hours of the night/morning,” according to the obituary in Fred C. Dames Funeral Home page. Visitation will be this Sunday.

To read the obituary click here.

