The Other Side Of “What He Didn’t Do”: Carly Pearce Is “Happy Now”

Carly Pearce seems to be over the heartbreak she detailed in her album, 29: Written in Stone.

The proof is in her latest Instagram post’ with her boyfriend, Riley King.

The caption reads: “Making the most of the hours we get these days.”

So who is Riley King?

The 28-year-old Montana native was signed by the Royals in 2013. He also played for the AZL Royals, Burlington Royals, and Idaho Falls Chukars and now works in real estate, having founded his own Cowan King Group.

Carly married Michael Ray in October 2019; but they divorced the following summer.

Both Carly’s latest album and her current hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” were inspired by the experience.