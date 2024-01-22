The Opry Apologizes for Elle King’s Drunken Misconduct at Dolly Parton’s Birthday Tribute

The Grand Ole Opry has issued an apology after Elle King’s disastrous performance at the venue’s tribute to Dolly Parton in honor of her 78th birthday. Parton was not there, but endorses the annual fete.

Video shows that when the singer took to the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium Friday (January 19th), she cursed and slurred her way through her performance before telling the crowd, “You ain’t getting your money back. I’ll tell you one thing more: Hi, my name is Elle King [and] I’m f-king hammered.”

The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology on social media, writing, “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.” That’s from the Opry’s account on X (formerly Twitter), Saturday (January 20).

It’s a traditionally family-friendly show. But King awkwardly bantered with hecklers, and forgot the Parton song she was supposed to sing during the birthday salute.

A Ryman attendee wrote on X, “Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance.” The Ryman is considered the spiritual home of country music, and referred to as “the Mother Church” of country.

Also: “Dolly Parton would have been mortified. For our first time at the Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that. It was such a disappointment to spend $300 on tickets for a show where one artist ruined an entire night,” the attendee said.

