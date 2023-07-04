The One Ingredient Miranda Lambert Swears By – for Almost Any Dish  

Miranda Lambert tells us she loves to cook when she’s not making music or performing in Vegas.

The singer-songwriter published her cookbook, “Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen,” in April 2023.

Sausage cornbread muffins, traditional meatloaf, and French toast casserole are just a few of the dishes, inspired by Lambert’s rural East Texas upbringing.

Lambert recently visited Good Morning America to promote her cookbook of Southern recipes.

Lambert’s mother, Bev, played a key role in developing her famous musical daughter’s culinary skills.

So, what’s the secret weapon, in their kitchen? The Lambert matriarch says Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning can fix any bland dish.