The Offspring releases 'Conspiracy of One' bonus track “Huck It” on streaming platforms
Round Hill Records/UMe The Offspring has officially released “Huck It” on streaming platforms.
The song originally debuted in The Offspring’s 2000 DVD, Huck It, and was also included as a bonus track on certain international versions of the band’s 2000 album, Conspiracy of One. Now, it’s available wherever you stream your music.
The release of “Huck It” coincides with the 20th anniversary celebration of Conspiracy of One. An expanded reissue of the record will be released December 11.
Earlier this month, The Offspring released a cover of the holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” They’re also working on their next album, the follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
