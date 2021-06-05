The Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at St. Mary Immaculate Parish

The Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Mobile Food Pantry delivers healthy food (meat, produce, and non-perishable items) to people in need. No identification or information will be required or collected. This event is open to anyone in need of food!
Mobile Pantries use a ‘drive-thru” method to distribute food during the CoVid-19 pandemic.
Please clear space in your trunk or backseat so volunteers can load boxes of food directly into your vehicle. Please help protect our volunteers by wearing your mask during these events.