      Weather Alert

The New Fall Foodie Trend: Maple Syrup Ice Cubes

Sep 28, 2020 @ 11:23am

Pumpkin spice drinks are soo last decade.  It’s time to embrace the soon-to-be next trend:  Maple Syrup Ice Cubes.

The practice is already making waves on social media, with fans adding the sweet treat to cold brew, cocktails, teas, and even the perennial fall favorite latte.

It’s pretty simple to make.  Just add two parts pure maple syrup to one part water and freeze.

Thomas Bolton, Maker’s Mark Distillery Diplomat, suggests adding a large one to a Manhattanbecause the flavors work well together.  Bolton tells Better Homes and Gardens, “It’s a transitional cocktail because the drink gets sweeter as the ice melts.”

TAGS
#DrinkSmarterNotHarder #Manhattan #Maple #MapleSyrupIceCubes #MauraMyles #Mylestones Fall
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands