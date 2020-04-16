The New Entertainment Trend: Old And Comforting
You’ve found the perfect spot: 98.3 WCCQ – Today’s Country & the Legends!
We’re learning that a pandemic isn’t the time to discover new things… Rather, new research reveals that we’re clinging to things which have always brought us comfort.
A recent study on our latest entertainment choices (amid the COVID-19 outbreak) shows that the current trend in entertainment is actually: “old favorites.”
Nielsen finds that more than half of us have re-watched episodes of TV shows we’ve seen before… and a whopping 87-percent of us are sticking with the same music we love, normally, like WCCQ.
The report also notes that 60-percent are spending more time with entertainment, and close to 8-in-10 have signed up for a new streaming service, like Netflix or Hulu.