The New Entertainment Trend: Old And Comforting

Apr 16, 2020 @ 8:40am

We’re learning that a pandemic isn’t the time to discover new things…  Rather, new research reveals that we’re clinging to things which have always brought us comfort.

A recent study on our latest entertainment choices (amid the COVID-19 outbreak) shows that the current trend in entertainment is actually:  “old favorites.”

Nielsen finds that more than half of us have re-watched episodes of TV shows we’ve seen before… and a whopping 87-percent of us are sticking with the same music we love, normally, like WCCQ.

The report also notes that 60-percent are spending more time with entertainment, and close to 8-in-10 have signed up for a new streaming service, like Netflix or Hulu.

