The Neighbourhood announces new album, ‘Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones’
Adam Alessi/Columbia RecordsThe Neighbourhood has announced a new album called Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones, due out September 25.
The record, the follow-up to 2018’s Hard to Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing, comes with a Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-like twist, with the “Sweater Weather” band adopting the identity of a fictional, silver-painted group called Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones.
“I wanted to speak in a different way with music,” says frontman Jesse Rutherford. “At the end of the day, I’ve been trying to figure out what it really means. Sometimes, it’s hard for me to put it into words-even though it’s supposed to be my job with the lyrics.”
“Chip helped me find that voice,” he explains. “He’s the best leader I could be for this project, for the boys, and for my friends.”
Chip Chrome includes the previously released single “Middle of Somewhere,” which dropped last August, as well as a brand new track called “Cherry Flavoured,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
By Josh Johnson
