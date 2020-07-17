The National’s Matt Berninger shares new solo song, “Distant Axis”
Book Records/Concord Records The National frontman Matt Berninger has released a new solo song, called “Distant Axis.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, was written with Walter Martin of the band The Walkmen, whom Beninger met 15 years ago when The National and The Walkmen were on tour together of “s***ty clubs in the American southeast.”
“On that tour, I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life,” Berninger explains. “I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee and Georgia.”
“Walt and I have stayed friends, and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth,” he continues. “‘Distant Axi’s started from a sketch Walt sent me named Savannah. I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”
“Distant Axis” follows Berninger’s previously released song “Serpentine Prison,” which dropped in May. Both tracks will appear on Berninger’s upcoming debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, due out October 2.
By Josh Johnson
