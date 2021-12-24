The Most Viral Food Trends Of 2021 On Instagram And Tiktok

Not only do we use Instagram and TikTok to keep up with our favorite celebrities and check out the latest trends but the platforms are an awesome place to find new foods to indulge in. Try these viral food trends that had everyone in the kitchen in 2021. Bake Feta Pasta became a trend thanks to Jenni Häyrinen, a Finnish food artist and blogger. The dish combines two of people’s favs, feta cheese, and pasta. The tortilla wrap hack courtesy of @Crystalscookingfun took tortilla’s cutting a slit into the tortilla and filling it with your favorite cheeses, meats, and veggies, then toasting it. Pasta chips were all the rage in 2021, they’re simple and very tasty. You can make them in an air fryer or in the oven in about 15 minutes. Other trends included carrot bacon, spicy corn ribs, baked mac and cheese, Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta and plant-based milk alternatives, and vegan jackfruit burgers. What was your favorite viral food trend of 2021?