Most Stressful About Holidays: Finding the “Perfect” Gift and Getting “Out-Gifted” by Someone

The “Christmas spirit” is about kindness and thoughtfulness – and making everyone else look like they didn’t even try? No! These are HOLY days… AKA “holidays.”

However: A recent poll reveals that two-thirds of us see gift-giving as a competition, and will try to “out-gift” at least one other person, this year. And we’re most likely to compete with our siblings, friends, and significant other – which is good when it’s all in good fun. But, when it’s just you…

A great way to Work Smarter Not Harder on your holiday effort is to NOT go down some of these emotionally unhealthy roads:

But here are the ten most stressful things about holiday shopping (though some do make some sense):

1. Trying to find the “perfect” gift. Almost 1 in 5 people claim they ALWAYS find the perfect gift.

2. Looking for something that’s sold out.

3. Worrying someone won’t like your gift.

4. Worrying it’s something they won’t use.

5. Buying them something they already have.

6. Getting “out-gifted” by someone.

7. Worrying your gift won’t adequately show the person how much you love them… Awww.

8. Bad weather and driving conditions while you’re out shopping… Fair enough.

9. Getting stuck out, shopping, for long periods of time.

10. Porch pirates stealing your packages… Could be a problem.

Get more, here: (SWNS)