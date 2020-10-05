The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State – Chocolate or Not?

A new study found the most popular Halloween candy in every state by analyzing Google searches. And it found the top candy in 25 states is something chocolate . . . and the top candy in the other 25 states is something that’s not. Here, in Illinois it’s the KitKat. But in Indiana, it’s DumDums. Insert punchline, here.
What a shocker, people are completely and totally divided on something.
Overall, the candy which wins the most states is Starburst . . . it’s number one in six states. Kit Kat and Nestle Crunch bars are second, with four states each.
Here in Illinois, we’re all about the KitKat. Wisconsin likes the Reese’s Peanut Butter Crunch. And Indiana? It’s almost like a punchline: DumDums.
(Here’s a map showing each state’s top candy.)