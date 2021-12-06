The Most Popular Christmas Present Hiding Spot Is . . .

If you’re a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids’ presents inside walls. . . and you’d still come home to see they’d sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe this is just admitting defeat:
According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet . . . the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet . . . and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet.
The second most-popular hiding spot is a spare room, followed by a coat closet . . . under the bed . . . the trunk of the car . . . a spare drawer or cabinet . . . the basement . . . the garage . . . and the attic.
Some tougher spots for them to investigate include: Another person’s house . . . “outside,” whatever that means . . . a shed . . . and a storage unit.
50% of people say they’ve had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they’ve been successful at hiding gifts. Or maybe, they just haven’t found out that their hiding spot has been breached.