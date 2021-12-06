      Weather Alert

The Most Popular Christmas Present Hiding Spot Is . . .

Dec 6, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Christmas gifts on the wooden background

If you’re a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids’ presents inside walls. . . and you’d still come home to see they’d sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek.  So maybe this is just admitting defeat:

 

 

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet . . . the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet . . . and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet.

 

 

The second most-popular hiding spot is a spare room, followed by a coat closet . . . under the bed . . . the trunk of the car . . . a spare drawer or cabinet . . . the basement . . . the garage . . . and the attic.

 

 

Some tougher spots for them to investigate include:  Another person’s house . . . “outside,” whatever that means . . . a shed . . . and a storage unit.

 

 

50% of people say they’ve had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they’ve been successful at hiding gifts.  Or maybe, they just haven’t found out that their hiding spot has been breached.

