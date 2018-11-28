The Most Popular Chain Restaurants For First Dates
By Roy Gregory
Nov 28, 2018 @ 6:44 AM
FILE - This Thursday, July 19, 2012 file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

If you’re looking for a relatively cheap place to take your first date to eat, check this out. A dating app called Clover analyzed data from 3.5 million of their users’ first dates to figure out the most popular places people went.
The 10 most popular first date spots are: Starbucks . . . Chick-fil-A . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Texas Roadhouse . . . Panera Bread . . . Chipotle . . . the café at Barnes and Noble . . . Olive Garden . . . Buffalo Wild Wings . . . and Cheesecake Factory.
Also, when you get further down the list, 7-Eleven came in 17th. My guess is if you take your date to 7-11 you probably won’t get a follow up date! Here’s the complete breakdown from BroBible.  

