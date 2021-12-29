Weather Alert
The Most Eco-Friendly Way to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree? THIS.
Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:33am
What’s the Most Eco-Friendly Way to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree?
Christmas is over, and you may be ready to take down your tree. But how should you dispose of it?
If it’s an artificial tree, you should box it up and save it for next year. If it’s really not useful to you any longer, recycle it or donate it—your local
Goodwill
or
Salvation Army
is a good place to start.
Many people displayed real trees this year, as well.
PopSci
says the ideal way to get rid of your real tree is to have it made into mulch. Many communities offer the free service. But all decorations must be removed, beforehand.
If you live in an urban area, you probably have access to a public works department, which will take your tree and turn it into useful wood chips for gardens and parks.
Also,
Home Depot
will recycle trees, just call your local store to confirm. You can also search
Earth911
’s database, by zip code, to find a tree recycling program near you.
Wherever you bring your tree, be sure to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, nets, etc. before you drop it off. If none of these options work for you, you could always just drop your real Christmas tree into a forest, pond, or lake, as it is biodegradable – though you should check with your local fish and game department, first.
There’s more, here: (
PopSci
)
The best way to dispose of a real Christmas tree is to turn it into mulch, which your local public works department will likely do for you
Home Depots across the US recycle trees—call your local Home Depot to confirm
TAGS
#ChristmasTree
#Disposal
#RealOrFakeTree
#ReduceReuseRecycle
