The Most Attractive Halloween Costume: a Funny One

Almost three-quarters of people say FUNNY Halloween costumes are the most attractive, according to a new survey. And more than half of people say POLITICAL costumes are the least attractive.
According to a new survey, conducted by Dating.com, almost three-quarters of us say FUNNY costumes are the most attractive. The distant runners up were “cute” costumes, then “scary” costumes.
More than half of people say POLITICAL costumes are the least attractive.
The survey also reveals that, about one-out-of-five single people use a picture of themselves, in a Halloween costume, as one of the pictures on their online dating profiles. So, it’s good to know which way to go!
Try on some more, here: (PR Newswire)