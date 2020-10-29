Original Italian seafood pizza
A study by the University of Michigan, published in the US National Library of Medicine, looked at what makes a food addictive, and found nine out of the top ten addictive foods are highly processed and high in both fat and refined carbohydrates. Soda was the exception, which is highly processed and high in refined carbohydrates, but not fat.
Here are the most addictive foods:
1. Pizza
2. Chocolate
3. Chips
4. Cookies
5. Ice cream
6. French fries
7. Cheeseburger
8. Soda (not diet)
9. Cake
10. Cheese
11. Bacon
12. Fried chicken
13. Rolls (plain)
14. Popcorn (buttered)
15. Breakfast cereal
Least Addictive Foods:
1. Cucumber (no dip)
2. Carrots
3. Beans (no sauce)
4. Apples
5. Brown rice (plain, no sauce)
6. Broccoli