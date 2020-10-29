      Weather Alert

THE MOST ADDICTIVE FOODS

Oct 29, 2020 @ 6:09am
Original Italian seafood pizza

A study by the University of Michigan, published in the US National Library of Medicine, looked at what makes a food addictive, and found nine out of the top ten addictive foods are highly processed and high in both fat and refined carbohydrates. Soda was the exception, which is highly processed and high in refined carbohydrates, but not fat.
Here are the most addictive foods:

1. Pizza
2. Chocolate
3. Chips
4. Cookies
5. Ice cream
6. French fries
7. Cheeseburger
8. Soda (not diet)
9. Cake
10. Cheese
11. Bacon
12. Fried chicken
13. Rolls (plain)
14. Popcorn (buttered)
15. Breakfast cereal

Least Addictive Foods:

1. Cucumber (no dip)

2. Carrots

3. Beans (no sauce)

4. Apples

5. Brown rice (plain, no sauce)

6. Broccoli

TAGS
Least Addictive Foods most addictive foods
Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better