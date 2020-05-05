The McHenry Outdoor Theater plans to reopen Friday night!
Only 350 vehicles as opposed to the regular 750 vehicles will be allowed in, and there will be no outside seating. You will only be able to drive in on Fridays and Saturday’s May 8th to May 22nd . After that they hope to be open 7 day’s a week.
Make sure you bring your own snacks as the concessions stand will be close and bathrooms will be available only if you wear a face mask. In fact a mask will be required anytime you leave your car.
For more information on McHenry Outdoor Theater’s reopening policies visit: goldenagecinemas.com.