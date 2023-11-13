98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘The Marvels’ Tops Box Office Despite Disappointing Opening

November 13, 2023 5:05PM CST
Share
‘The Marvels’ Tops Box Office Despite Disappointing Opening
The film reel and popcorn. 3d illustration

Is it possible for a movie to bomb despite taking the #1 spot at the box office? Somehow, The Marvels managed to do both.

The movie drew $47 million in its opening weekend for an easy first place – but that total makes it the worst opening ever for an MCU movie.

By comparison, Marvel’s other two 2023 films, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both drew more than $100 million in their opening weekends.

Elsewhere, Five Nights at Freddy’s finished second with $9 million, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took third with $5.9 million.

The Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla ($4.79 million) and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($4.6 million) rounded out the top five.

Why did The Marvels disappoint? What does the MCU need to change to stay relevant?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression

Recent Posts