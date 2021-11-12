      Weather Alert

The Makers of Pop-Tarts Want Us to Start Slathering Them with Butter?

Nov 12, 2021 @ 2:06pm
Hot Strawberry Toaster Pastry with frosting and sprinkles

If you’re looking to keep your weight UP between Halloween and Thanksgiving, this should help:  The makers of Pop-Tarts want us to start slathering them with better!

 

 

They found 6,946 tweets about “Pop-Tarts and butter” from this year alone.  So they’re partnering with a company called Banner Butter, and releasing a limited run of Pop-Tart branded butters to go with different flavors.

 

 

The six butters they’re selling are Chocolate . . . Strawberry . . . Sea Salt . . . Cinnamon with Cardamom and Ginger . . . Honey Habanero . . . and Balsamic Fig.  They go on sale next Tuesday at BannerButter.com/PopTarts.  For $25, you get a kit with all six, plus three boxes of Pop-Tarts to spread them on.

 

