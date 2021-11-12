The Makers of Pop-Tarts Want Us to Start Slathering Them with Butter?

If you’re looking to keep your weight UP between Halloween and Thanksgiving, this should help: The makers of Pop-Tarts want us to start slathering them with better!
They found 6,946 tweets about “Pop-Tarts and butter” from this year alone. So they’re partnering with a company called Banner Butter, and releasing a limited run of Pop-Tart branded butters to go with different flavors.
The six butters they’re selling are Chocolate . . . Strawberry . . . Sea Salt . . . Cinnamon with Cardamom and Ginger . . . Honey Habanero . . . and Balsamic Fig. They go on sale next Tuesday at BannerButter.com/PopTarts. For $25, you get a kit with all six, plus three boxes of Pop-Tarts to spread them on.