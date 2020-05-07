The Lumineers, Judah & the Lion hosting online benefit streams
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua; ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaThe Lumineers and Judah & the Lion are each holding online benefit streams over the next couple days in support of COVID-19 relief.
On Friday, the “Ho Hey” folk rockers will host Colorado Gives Back, which will feature performances from Nathaniel Rateliff, OneRepublic and Jewel, plus a video sent in from NFL star Peyton Manning. The stream will raise money for the Colorado Restaurant Association and MusiCares.
Then, on Saturday, you can watch Judah’s Friends at Home Fest with performances by AWOLNATION, K.Flay and Switchfoot‘s Jon Foreman, as well as an appearance by NBA player J.J. Reddick. Donations will benefit MusiCares, United Way and CrewNation.
You can watch Colorado Gives Back on The Lumineers’ YouTube starting Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and Friends at Home Fest via Judah’s Instagram Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
