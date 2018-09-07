The “Love of His Life” remembers Burt Reynolds

BURT REYNOLDS passed away yesterday at the age of 82. He suffered a heart attack, and didn’t make it. He’s had heart problems for a while. His rep says Burt was very frail recently, and had been in and out of the hospital.

TMZ has a 911 call, where a guy says Burt is having trouble breathing and chest pain. Burt was awake, but he wasn’t answering questions. The call was made just after noon yesterday.

Burt had open heart surgery in 2010, and in 2009, he went to rehab to “regain control of his life.” He’d become addicted to painkillers after having back surgery.

Burt was obviously a HUGE movie star in the ’70s, but he was first known for his 1960s TV roles in “Gunsmoke”, “Hawk”, and later “Dan August”.

His breakout movie role was “Deliverance”, and that led to a series of box office hits including “The Longest Yard”, “Semi-Tough”, “Hooper”, “The Cannonball Run”, and the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies.

He was in a lot of flops in the late-’80s, but he bounced back with the ’90s sitcom “Evening Shade”, which got him two Emmy nominations and one win.

And his movie career rebounded with “Boogie Nights” in 1997, which got him his first and only Oscar nomination. He was up for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Robin Williams for “Good Will Hunting”. He DID win the Golden Globe though.

Back in the ’70s, Burt turned down a chance to become James Bond, saying, quote, “An American can’t play James Bond. It just can’t be done.”

He later admitted regretting it. He once joked, quote, “Now, in the middle of the night, you hear me wake up in this cold sweat going, ‘Bond, James Bond.'”

He also turned down playing Han Solo in “Star Wars”, and he almost played Michael Corleone “The Godfather”. He also passed on the Oscar-winning Jack Nicholson role in the 1983 movie “Terms of Endearment”.

Shortly after doing “Deliverance”, he posed naked for a legendary “Cosmopolitan” centerfold.

Two years ago, Burt said, quote, “It was really stupid. I don’t know what I was thinking. I really wish I hadn’t done that.”

His ex-girlfriend Sally Field said, quote, “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. “He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Burt has repeatedly said that Sally was “the love of his life.” They started dating when they did “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977, and stayed together for about five years. Burt thought she was “the one that got away.” More on Sally Field & Burt Reynolds from Variety here.