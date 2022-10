Cadott, Wisconsin, has been hosting Country Fest since 1987, and this year may prove to be one of the biggest, with some heavy hitters headlining.

The five-stage venue will feature over 50 artists, headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and Jon Pardi.

Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Billy Currington, and Ingrid Andress, among others, will join on stage.

Country Fest will take place from June 22-24.