The line Scotty McCreery’s wife loves in “It Matters to Her”

ABC/Larry McCormack

“It Matters to Her” is Scotty McCreery‘s sixth top 25 hit in a row. In fact, his five previous hits have all topped the chart, starting with 2017’s “Five More Minutes.”

But this one in particular is a nod to his wife, Gabi, whom he married in 2018. Last October, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Avery.

“This was a song that I loved writing, and I love the message behind it,” Scotty says of the latest single from his album Same Truck. “And when I first got the demo back, I was in the gym.”

“And I typically have a playlist going for the gym,” he continues, “but I just listened to this one on repeat for like 20 times before I was done. I was like, ‘Man, I really love it. Gotta get it on the record!’”

As you might expect, Mrs. McCreery is a fan of the song, too.

“I played it for Gabi and she loved it, as well,” Scotty recalls. “She particularly liked one line and that was the ‘shut up and listen to what she has to say’ line. She was like, ‘Now that’s a winner right there!’ So she did love the song for sure.”

Scotty’s currently on the Damn Strait Tour, named for his previous #1. Later this year, he hits the road with Brooks & Dunn on the Reboot trek.

