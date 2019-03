The late Don Rickles will be part of Disney’s upcoming movie, Toy Story 4. The stand-up comedian voiced Mr. Potato Head in the first three films. He signed on for the fourth in 2014, but passed away three years later. Director Josh Cooley said Rickles’ family asked if there was any way his performance could be recreated, and the studio was able to do so with previously-made recordings and unused voice segments. Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st.