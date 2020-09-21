“The Last Dance” Wins Emmy
ESPN’s documentary about Michael Jordan and the 90’s Bulls is still earning acclaim. “The Last Dance” won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night. The 10-part deep dive into Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls’ run to a sixth NBA championship took the basketball world by storm earlier this year. It put up record-breaking audience numbers for an ESPN documentary and was a major topic of conversation at a time when most sports weren’t in action because of the COVID-19 pandemic.